PM's Energy Adviser hopeful of overcoming power, energy crisis

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury has expressed optimism to overcome the ongoing power and energy crisis in the country created due to Russia-Ukraine war.

The Energy Adviser was speaking at a roundtable titled "Energy security and development challenges for developing countries: Bangladesh case" organised by Hudson Institute, a think tank, in Washington DC recently, said the Embassy on Thursday.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States M Shahidul Islam and other officers of the Embassy were present at the event.

Dr Aparna Pande, Director of the Initiative on the Future of India and South Asia at the Hudson Institute, moderated the roundtable.

Dr Chowdhury said the problem of electricity and energy is not alone for Bangladesh, it is now a global problem.

The problem could be solved if we all irrespective of parties and opinions including media make efforts together, he observed.

Dr Chowdhury said the blow that has come to the world due to price hike of energy and shortages of its supply, also hit Bangladesh. -UNB