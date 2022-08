A 45-year-old man was killed when a bus hit a rickshaw in the city's Jatrabari area on Wednesday night, police said.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Jabbar Hawladar, a staffer of the local land office. The accident occurred around 9:00pm when the bus crashed into the rickshaw at high speed,

The victim was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, he added. -UNB