Dhaka: Fire at packaging factory doused

The fire which broke out at a packaging factory in the Matuile College Road area of the city on Thursday morning doused in the afternoon.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported till the filling of this report.

Earlier, the blaze began at the corrugated iron-sheet roof packaging factory in Konapara around 7.35am, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters. Six fire tenders were pressed into the service and it took nearly five hours to douse the flame. The extent of the damages could not be ascertained yet. -UNB









