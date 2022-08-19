Two killed in Rangamati road accident

Rangamati, Aug 18: Two people were killed after a jeep fell into a roadside ditch at Baghaichhari upazila in Rangamati district on Wednesday.

The deceased were vegetable trader Iliyas Ali, 45, a resident of Karengatoli and his worker Ananta Tripura, 40.

Locals said a banana-laden jeep, locally known as Chander Gari, overturned on the road in Nangolmara area and fell into a roadside ditch this morning after its driver had lost control over the steering, leaving two dead on the spot.

On information, police recovered the bodies, said Sajek Police Station Officer in-Charge Nurul Haque. Legal steps in this regard are under process, he added.











