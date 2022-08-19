Trade through Benapole land port suspended for Janmasthami

BENAPOLE, Aug 18: Export and import activities between Bangladesh and India remained suspended since Thursday morning due to Janmashtami, a religious festival of the Hindu community.

Abdul Jalil, Deputy Director of Benapole land port, said the trade activities between the two countries remained suspended since morning as there is a holiday on the both sides due to Janmashtami celebration.

The trade activities will resume on Saturday, he said.

However, the immigration activities are going on as usual. -UNB















