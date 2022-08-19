Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 August, 2022, 4:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Kushtia UP member shot by rivals, former UP chairman held

Published : Friday, 19 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

KUSHTIA, Aug 18: A member of Osmanpur Union Parishad in Khoksa upazila in Kushtia wasshot allegedly by his rivals on Wednesday.
Ward-1 member of Osmanpur UP, Hayder Ali, 50 was returning from Awami League's anti-militancyrally when some miscreants shot him at Debinagar village.
He was first taken to upazila health complex and was later transferred to Kushtia General Hospital.
Additional police were deployed at Debinagar village on Wednesday night after some miscreants vandalised and looted UP member Haydar Ali's supporters Rashid and Rezaul's houses.
On Thursday, an attempt to murder case was filed at Khoksha police station against Anisur Rahman, former UP chairman and general secretary of upazila Bangladesh Kirshak League following a complaint received from Hayder's son Idris Ali, said Syed Ashiqur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Khoksha police station.
The accused was arrested later in the day, said the OC.
Injured UP member Hayder Ali said he attended the anti-militancy programme at the Upazila Sadar High School premises defying the warnings of miscreants of his rival group.     UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
45-yr-old dies in city road crash
Dhaka: Fire at packaging factory doused
Two killed in Rangamati road accident
A discussion meeting with journalists organised by Road Safety
Trade through Benapole land port suspended for Janmasthami
Kushtia UP member shot by rivals, former UP chairman held
Crab gives 7-day ultimatum demanding withdrawal of case against journos Jewel, Azad
Shohoz says issued 1cr train tickets in 4 months


Latest News
None can assume power thru intrigue, killing: Quader
Death toll from Kushtia filling station fire rises to 4
Zelensky says Erdogan visit is 'powerful message of support'
BNP to sit for dialogue as per Bachelet's advice if Khaleda released
Zelenskyy, Guterres meet Erdogan in Lviv
Rajapaksa to 'return' to SL on August 24
Salman Rushdie's attacker says he acted alone
Flood death toll rises to 140
Dengue numbers keep rising: 93 new cases reported
Hindus celebrate Janmashtami in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Where have all the captchas gone?
An effective solution for earning foreign currency
Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder hands over a cheque
Kuakata hotel, eatery owners go on indefinite strike over raids
Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited organized a doa mahfil
Occupational safety mechanisms missing in most work places
Trafficking of Rohingya girls a predictable consequence of genocide
16 killed, 36 missing in China flood
Social awareness tocombat suicide
Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 runs in first ODI
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft