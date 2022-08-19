Kushtia UP member shot by rivals, former UP chairman held

KUSHTIA, Aug 18: A member of Osmanpur Union Parishad in Khoksa upazila in Kushtia wasshot allegedly by his rivals on Wednesday.

Ward-1 member of Osmanpur UP, Hayder Ali, 50 was returning from Awami League's anti-militancyrally when some miscreants shot him at Debinagar village.

He was first taken to upazila health complex and was later transferred to Kushtia General Hospital.

Additional police were deployed at Debinagar village on Wednesday night after some miscreants vandalised and looted UP member Haydar Ali's supporters Rashid and Rezaul's houses.

On Thursday, an attempt to murder case was filed at Khoksha police station against Anisur Rahman, former UP chairman and general secretary of upazila Bangladesh Kirshak League following a complaint received from Hayder's son Idris Ali, said Syed Ashiqur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Khoksha police station.

The accused was arrested later in the day, said the OC.

Injured UP member Hayder Ali said he attended the anti-militancy programme at the Upazila Sadar High School premises defying the warnings of miscreants of his rival group. UNB













