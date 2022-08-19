Video
Shohoz says issued 1cr train tickets in 4 months

Published : Friday, 19 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

The Bangladesh Railway's online ticketing partner Shohoz-Synesis-Vincen-JV has claimed to have issued around 1 crore train tickets in the last four months.
The ticket service provider issued 80,000 to 1 lakh tickets online and over the counters on average daily, according to a media statement.
Shohoz started issuing train tickets on March 25 this year at 77 stations by counter panel software following its contract with the Railway.
Despite allegations of scams in online ticketing, Shohoz claimed to have issued more than 16 lakh tickets during Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha.
The vendor signed an agreement with the authority on February 15 to operate the ticketing system of the Railway.
In 1994, a computer-based ticketing system was introduced in the Railway. At that time, only 27 stations used to issue tickets through the system, but now, 81 stations use it.     -UNB


