Flood death toll rises to 140

The death toll from this season's floods in the country rose to 140 with another death in Sylhet in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

The total deaths were recorded from May 17 to August 18, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the deceased, 79 were from Sylhet, 43 from Mymensingh, 17 from Rangpur and one from Dhaka division.

One hundred and eight people drowned in floodwaters, 19 died by lightning strikes, three from snake bites, one from diarrhoea, and nine others due to other reasons.

Around 33,994 people were hit by floods during the same period.

Thirty-seven upazilas, including 33 in Sylhet, three in Rangpur and one in Chattogram divisions were affected by floods.

Sylhet, Sunamganj and Moulvibazar were the worst-hit districts, with 13, 11 and five upazilas affected by floods respectively. -UNB



















