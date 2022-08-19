Demand for speedy formulation of road transport regulations to reduce fatality

Road accidents are the 8th leading cause of death in the world. According to the World Health Organization's Global Status Report on Road Safety 2018, 1.35 million people die in road accidents worldwide every year. Almost 25 thousand people die in road accidents in Bangladesh per year. Many more people are crippled who survive.

Only in the last month of July, there were 632 traffic crashes that resulted in 739 fatalities and 2,042 injuries nationwide. In contrast, 427 crashes resulted in the deaths of 81 youngsters in the month of April .

While the road safety movement by students in late 2018 prompted the government to enact the Road Transport Act 2018, it has been 4 years passed but the law does not come into effect.

Demand for speedy formulation of road transport regulations to reduce fatalities on the roads. This demand was made from a discussion meeting with journalists organised by Road Safety team of Dhaka Ahsania Mission held at the conference room of Dhaka Ahsania Mission, Health Sector in the city on Wednesday.

In the meeting, Dr. Selim Mahmud Chowdhury, Director, Center for Injury Prevention and Research attended as main speaker while the meeting was presided over by Iqbal Masud, Director, Dhaka Ahsania Mission-Health and WASH sector.

According to Dr. Selim Mahmud Chowdhury, the current law has many flaws which prevent it from being implemented properly to limit traffic crashes. Additionally it is being impossible to implement the law since the regulations have not yet been established. With the assessment of the current state of road crashes it is necessary to rectify legal flaws and is crucial to formulate the rules of the existing ACT immediately.

The anticipated goal has not yet been achieved to minimizing the traffic crashes, said, Iqbal Masud, Director, Dhaka Ahsania Mission-Health.

He added that, due to the loopholes in the legislation, improper implementation of the law, a number of barriers in formulating and implementing proper regulations, a lack of government support, and lack of knowledge of the citizen, road accidents cannot be prevented. He also added that the media's contribution to the prosperity of the nation is undeniable. If the media steps forward, the rules will be formulated hastily, much like the way media was involved in the formulation of the Road Transport Act 2018. In her article, keynote speaker and moderator, Sharmin Rahman, Project Coordinator of Dhaka Ahsania Mission's Road Safety project, emphasized five risk factors for road crashes, the international and the country context of traffic accidents, loopholes in the law, and the necessity for regulations.

She said that, if the speed of vehicles could be reduced by an average of 5%, it would be possible to reduce accidents by 30%. It is possible to keep 54% to 80% of children safe in road accidents by providing safe seating arrangements for children, especially in small vehicles.

Dr. Tasnim Mehbuba Bandhan, Advocacy Officer (Policy) and Tariqul Islam, Advocacy Officer (Communication) of Road Safety Project of Dhaka Ahsania Mission were present in the meeting.











