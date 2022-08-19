

Testing times for RMG sector



On one hand domestic production of RMG products has been decreased due to electricity shortage while on the other export orders from different countries especially the US and European Union markets have come down considerably due to global economic recession and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War.



Understandably, the world is yet to recover from the C- 19 pandemic fallouts, and the war in Ukraine has not only slowed down the recovery pace but also invited a greater uncertainty. Moreover, while economic powerhouses in Europe including the United States and the United Kingdom is suffering from shocks of high inflation - recession has also hit low and middle income countries in Africa and Asia.



In particular, 56 per cent of Bangladesh's total garment exports go to Europe. And 20 per cent apparel orders have already fallen in the European market. The country reportedly exported more than expected from September to April last year. But this trend did not continue since last May due to the war in Ukraine. Garment shipments fell to $3.16 billion in May from $3.93 billion in April.



Some factories have been reported to receive orders less than 30% of their capacity as record inflation rates across Europe and the US turned consumers unwilling to loosen their purse strings for new outfits and fashion accessories.



This apart, apparel export orders from the single largest market USA including other parts of the world are also declining.



The point, however, against the backdrop of this ominous reality our factory owners and manufacturers have more than enough to worry about. At the same time it is also crucial for them to survive through the ongoing global crisis.



The RMG industry in Bangladesh contributes more than 10 per cent of gross domestic product, employing over 4.4 million people and also being the number one earner of foreign exchange. The country's exports were recorded at $35.362 billion in the first 10 months of fiscal 2021-22 - compared to the target of $35.144 billion set for previous fiscal ending on June 30 of this year.



However, as we always remain optimists in the face of any calamity, we believe this too shall pass. Simultaneously our RMG factory owners along with all stakeholders must sit together, so to formulate a coping strategy to pass through the storm.



We also call on the government to help our manufacturers with effective stopgap measures such as emergency time incentives and waivers.



Challenges to meet the new export target have become tougher.



