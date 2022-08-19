Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

It is a matter of great regret that illegal occupation of our rivers, canals, and other water-bodies continue to run rampant despite many directives by the High Court.



What is even worse is that many of these grabbers comprise of politicians and lawmakers. While the National River Conservation Commission is doing its part, all other river-related authorities need to cooperate to ensure river protection, navigability and development.



Appropriate plans and policies need to be set immediately. Grabbers and polluters alike must be brought to book. Due to our mindless activities, already many important rivers have died. Geologically, the existence of our country is linked to rivers. Government must take appropriate initiatives for the protection of remaining rivers from illegal grabbers.



Safayet Hossain

Savar,Dhaka