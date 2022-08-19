

Children with command over computer programming a must for developed Bangladesh



One of the most important aspects of programming is mathematics. Strong mathematical skills lead to faster success in programming. Since programming requires building logical numbers, mathematical skills are essential. Programming requires several mathematical terms such as Linear algebra, Boolean algebra, cryptography, mathematical induction, calculus, probability and statistics, graph theory, are so many math concepts. Children should strongly focus on math skills. Participate in math contests online. Working on group study, solving math problems. Some students are not interested in math. After class, they arrange another time to work in a one-on-one setting with their math teacher. There are many websites that support online math tutorials. Today, math dominates the fields of medicine and pharmacology, technology, business, finance, sports, art, architecture, environmental science, and politics. Knowledge of geometry, trigonometry, and physics can help student programmer improve their performance. Students can practice problem solving through clubs and activities such as the Investment Club, Chess Club, and Science Olympiad.



Children with command over computer programming a must for developed Bangladesh



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has shown the dream of a developed country, a prosperous digital society, a digital age population, a transformed production system, a new knowledge-based economy, and a knowledge-based society. Appropriately experienced teachers should be appointed to make the children proficient in programming in the right way and with the right rules.

The writer is an assistant IT officer, Bangladesh Institute of Governance and Management (BIGM)











Coding is the language of computers. Computer executed by a programming language. A variety of software is produced using the language. Computer programming is the process that's executable computer program. Modern programming has some fundamental properties such as reliability, robustness, usability, portability, maintainability, and efficiency. Programming is one of the most popular languages in the world. Programming languages are used in mobile apps, video games, websites, and other software. A programming language gives commands to the machine in different ways. Computer Programming is important for our future as a global society. Automation processes, data visualization, artificial intelligence, data science, and other tasks will be performed with programming languages. If you know a good programming language, then you will be a good computer programmer.One of the most important aspects of programming is mathematics. Strong mathematical skills lead to faster success in programming. Since programming requires building logical numbers, mathematical skills are essential. Programming requires several mathematical terms such as Linear algebra, Boolean algebra, cryptography, mathematical induction, calculus, probability and statistics, graph theory, are so many math concepts. Children should strongly focus on math skills. Participate in math contests online. Working on group study, solving math problems. Some students are not interested in math. After class, they arrange another time to work in a one-on-one setting with their math teacher. There are many websites that support online math tutorials. Today, math dominates the fields of medicine and pharmacology, technology, business, finance, sports, art, architecture, environmental science, and politics. Knowledge of geometry, trigonometry, and physics can help student programmer improve their performance. Students can practice problem solving through clubs and activities such as the Investment Club, Chess Club, and Science Olympiad.Organize programming boot camps to motivate children through rewards. Programming should start from primary school. Solve various analytical problems through game animation. Children should start learning coding from the age of five. There are several computer languages, such as Python, JavaScript, and GO. There are a number of challenging testing tools that can help children learn in a funny way. There are some popular tools like Scratch Junior, Codeable Crafts, Robot Turtles, Kids' First Coding and Robotics Kit, Scratch, SpriteBox Coding, Hopscotch, Osmo Coding Jam, Minecraft, CodeCombat, Swift Playgrounds, and Turing Tumble. Children's academic performance improves with Python programming. Mathematical, English, and analytic solving skills are improved using this programming. Mobile apps are very popular nowadays. Free or paid apps can be used by coding mobile apps. Skills can be developed quickly through coding games in mobile apps. In very little time, children can develop mobile apps without coding. So many children can play a big role in the mobile app marketplace. MIT App Inventor, Appzio, PhoneGap, AppGeyser, Mobilesmith, and BuildFire are a few examples.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has shown the dream of a developed country, a prosperous digital society, a digital age population, a transformed production system, a new knowledge-based economy, and a knowledge-based society. Appropriately experienced teachers should be appointed to make the children proficient in programming in the right way and with the right rules.The writer is an assistant IT officer, Bangladesh Institute of Governance and Management (BIGM)