Green Road 1969

By March 1969 when we moved to our own one-storey house on the Green Road, the tenor of life changed to a certain extent. The Green Road, although more crowded than it was in 1957, still remained a suburban, green, semi-rural area. It was relatively quiet and sparsely populated, a far cry from today's concrete jungle of multi-storey monstrosities. Our house was on a spacious piece of land measuring more than one bigha. On the far side of the modest structure was a water body which extended through Karwan Bazar onto Hatirjheel. There were tall and leafy green trees in the premises. I still remember the eucalyptus and krishrachura trees planted so lovingly by mother Rezia Rahman after whom we name the place 'Rezia Niloy'.



Years later, during the spring, their flowers blossom in majestic splendour tingeing our corner of the sky in flaming red. Mother was no more but her memory shown in bright red every spring. Our parents, brothers and sisters and my little family of wife and two very young sons resided there in simplicity and happy harmony.



The colleague in the DC's office who gave me lift every working day during this period in his car was the additional deputy commissioner Mueen Afzal. He was three years my senior in the Civil Service of Pakistan and hailed from the Punjab. Tall, lean and handsome, Mueen was polite and cordial. In Dhaka, he lived in a privately rented house in the elite residential area of Banani. Junior employees in the collectorate admiringly whispered, 'ADC Shaheb pays Rs 750 in monthly rent of his residence from his own pocket. The amount is equal to his monthly salary!' This state of affairs threw a revealing light on the contrasting economic class structure of the superior civil servants from the then East and West Pakistan. The civil servants from the eastern wing were members of the emerging urban, semi-urban and rural middle classes of relatively modest means.



By contrast, most of those of the western wing were from the younger generations of the prosperous and wealthy feudal, industrial and bureaucratic families. Mueen was one among them and it was no wonder that he paid the monthly rent of the house he had hired privately, a rent which equalled his monthly salary! Despite his wealthy and aristocratic background, he was unassuming and mixed with all amiably. The first encounter with Mueen in 1969 was not my last. I met him in his home town Lahore and Islamabad during 1970 when I was posted there as an officer of the central government. He visited the liberated Bangladesh a number of times and we met by courtesy of Mueen's batchmate former foreign secretary ambassador Faruq Sobhan, the chairman of the Bangladesh Enterprise Institute.



Evenings of joyful recreation: The district offices in the 1960s maintained a 10:00am to 5:00pm routine. The responsibilities given to us as assistant commissioners kept us busy during these hours. Then there were trips of duty by road or river. These usually lasted for three to five days a month. The rest of the time, the evenings were mostly free. I took my wife Sufia and our two sons Nipu and Topu out to dinner in Dhaka's popular Chinese restaurants and others like the Ramna Restaurant on the lake in the Ramna Park.



Sufia and I, with a group of friends and their spouses, often went to watch Bangla, English and Urdu movies in upscale cinemas such as the Gulistan, the Naz, the Balaka and the Madhumita. The cinemas at that time still had a decent environment and were visited mostly by members of the literate middle classes. On occasions when we had little more money or a relatively prosperous friend entertained us we had lunch or dinner at the Hotel Intercontinental, the Hotel Shahbagh and the Hotel Purbani. posh restaurants like the Gulsitan, the Rex, the Casbah, the Sweet Haven and the Chu Chin Chow all in the Gulistan area were frequented by us, sometimes with families.



'How is your car?'



Jahangir Kabir, a friend who was our senior by one year from our days as students of St Gregory's High School, was in Dhaka in 1969. After serving a while in a high position in a foreign insurance company, he appeared in the central superior services examinations. He qualified for the audit and account services and in 1969 served as assistant accountant general in the office of the Accountant General of East Pakistan. His savings from his days as a private sector business executive enabled him to have his own private car.



At least twice a week, he used to come to our place and take me to spend time in the Hotel Intercontinental, the Hotel Purbani or the Ramna Restaurant. Whenever Jahangir Bhai came and sat in the drawing room waiting for me, my sons Nipu, 6, and Topu, 4, welcomed him and gave him company. On a sprightly evening as I entered the drawing room to go out with Kabir, I found him laughing heartily. Intrigued, I asked him, 'What is the matter? What happened?' He replied, 'Your sons are very intelligent. They first asked me how I was, whether I would have tea and biscuit. When I replied that I was OK, they asked me, "How is your car?" Evidently they realised the importance of the car as I take you out in this car. Its health is of vital significance.'

The author, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research, Bangladesh (CDRB) and Editor

quarterly "Asian Affairs" was a

former teacher of political science in Dhaka University (1964-1967) and former member of the erstwhile Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP)

(1967-1980) and former

non-partisan technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh (1990)













