Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 August, 2022, 4:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

The Symphony of our Times

Green Road 1969

Published : Friday, 19 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Mizanur Rahman Shelley

Green Road 1969

Green Road 1969

During my days as an assistant commissioner of the greater Dhaka district, I lived with our joint family first in rented accommodation on Azimpur Road and then in our own newly built house on the Green Road. Mention has already been made of the time from November 1968 to March 1969 when we resided on Azimpur Road. As noted earlier, colleague Shahed Sadullah used to pick me up and give me lift in his cute red Fiat car from Azimpur to the Dhaka Collectorate near Sadarghat in Old Town of Dhaka.

By March 1969 when we moved to our own one-storey house on the Green Road, the tenor of life changed to a certain extent. The Green Road, although more crowded than it was in 1957, still remained a suburban, green, semi-rural area. It was relatively quiet and sparsely populated, a far cry from today's concrete jungle of multi-storey monstrosities. Our house was on a spacious piece of land measuring more than one bigha. On the far side of the modest structure was a water body which extended through Karwan Bazar onto Hatirjheel. There were tall and leafy green trees in the premises. I still remember the eucalyptus and krishrachura trees planted so lovingly by mother Rezia Rahman after whom we name the place 'Rezia Niloy'.

Years later, during the spring, their flowers blossom in majestic splendour tingeing our corner of the sky in flaming red. Mother was no more but her memory shown in bright red every spring. Our parents, brothers and sisters and my little family of wife and two very young sons resided there in simplicity and happy harmony.

The colleague in the DC's office who gave me lift every working day during this period in his car was the additional deputy commissioner Mueen Afzal. He was three years my senior in the Civil Service of Pakistan and hailed from the Punjab. Tall, lean and handsome, Mueen was polite and cordial. In Dhaka, he lived in a privately rented house in the elite residential area of Banani. Junior employees in the collectorate admiringly whispered, 'ADC Shaheb pays Rs 750 in monthly rent of his residence from his own pocket. The amount is equal to his monthly salary!' This state of affairs threw a revealing light on the contrasting economic class structure of the superior civil servants from the then East and West Pakistan. The civil servants from the eastern wing were members of the emerging urban, semi-urban and rural middle classes of relatively modest means.

By contrast, most of those of the western wing were from the younger generations of the prosperous and wealthy feudal, industrial and bureaucratic families. Mueen was one among them and it was no wonder that he paid the monthly rent of the house he had hired privately, a rent which equalled his monthly salary! Despite his wealthy and aristocratic background, he was unassuming and mixed with all amiably. The first encounter with Mueen in 1969 was not my last. I met him in his home town Lahore and Islamabad during 1970 when I was posted there as an officer of the central government. He visited the liberated Bangladesh a number of times and we met by courtesy of Mueen's batchmate former foreign secretary ambassador Faruq Sobhan, the chairman of the Bangladesh Enterprise Institute.

Evenings of joyful recreation: The district offices in the 1960s maintained a 10:00am to 5:00pm routine. The responsibilities given to us as assistant commissioners kept us busy during these hours. Then there were trips of duty by road or river. These usually lasted for three to five days a month. The rest of the time, the evenings were mostly free. I took my wife Sufia and our two sons Nipu and Topu out to dinner in Dhaka's popular Chinese restaurants and others like the Ramna Restaurant on the lake in the Ramna Park.

Sufia and I, with a group of friends and their spouses, often went to watch Bangla, English and Urdu movies in upscale cinemas such as the Gulistan, the Naz, the Balaka and the Madhumita. The cinemas at that time still had a decent environment and were visited mostly by members of the literate middle classes. On occasions when we had little more money or a relatively prosperous friend entertained us we had lunch or dinner at the Hotel Intercontinental, the Hotel Shahbagh and the Hotel Purbani. posh restaurants like the Gulsitan, the Rex, the Casbah, the Sweet Haven and the Chu Chin Chow all in the Gulistan area were frequented by us, sometimes with families.

'How is your car?'

Jahangir Kabir, a friend who was our senior by one year from our days as students of St Gregory's High School, was in Dhaka in 1969. After serving a while in a high position in a foreign insurance company, he appeared in the central superior services examinations. He qualified for the audit and account services and in 1969 served as assistant accountant general in the office of the Accountant General of East Pakistan. His savings from his days as a private sector business executive enabled him to have his own private car.

At least twice a week, he used to come to our place and take me to spend time in the Hotel Intercontinental, the Hotel Purbani or the Ramna Restaurant. Whenever Jahangir Bhai came and sat in the drawing room waiting for me, my sons Nipu, 6, and Topu, 4, welcomed him and gave him company. On a sprightly evening as I entered the drawing room to go out with Kabir, I found him laughing heartily. Intrigued, I asked him, 'What is the matter? What happened?' He replied, 'Your sons are very intelligent. They first asked me how I was, whether I would have tea and biscuit. When I replied that I was OK, they asked me, "How is your car?" Evidently they realised the importance of the car as I take you out in this car. Its health is of vital significance.'
The author, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research, Bangladesh (CDRB) and Editor
quarterly "Asian Affairs" was a
former teacher of political science in Dhaka University (1964-1967)  and former member of the erstwhile Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP)
(1967-1980) and former
non-partisan technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh (1990)    


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Letter To the Editor
World continues to ignore Gaza’s never ending state of trauma
Children with command over computer programming a must for developed Bangladesh
Green Road 1969
Why will Bangladeshi people have to adjust to the global crisis?
People like Mujib, Gandhi and MLK Jr. never die
Who is responsible for this brutal death?
Where have all the captchas gone?


Latest News
None can assume power thru intrigue, killing: Quader
Death toll from Kushtia filling station fire rises to 4
Zelensky says Erdogan visit is 'powerful message of support'
BNP to sit for dialogue as per Bachelet's advice if Khaleda released
Zelenskyy, Guterres meet Erdogan in Lviv
Rajapaksa to 'return' to SL on August 24
Salman Rushdie's attacker says he acted alone
Flood death toll rises to 140
Dengue numbers keep rising: 93 new cases reported
Hindus celebrate Janmashtami in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Where have all the captchas gone?
An effective solution for earning foreign currency
Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder hands over a cheque
Kuakata hotel, eatery owners go on indefinite strike over raids
Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited organized a doa mahfil
Occupational safety mechanisms missing in most work places
Trafficking of Rohingya girls a predictable consequence of genocide
16 killed, 36 missing in China flood
Social awareness tocombat suicide
Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 runs in first ODI
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft