Why will Bangladeshi people have to adjust to the global crisis?

The aim of politics is public service, in a larger sense national service. And the leaders and activists of political parties will move ahead with this goal in mind, this is expected. Reviewing the biographies of elite politicians, the history of indulgence without sacrifice is rare.



The undisputed leader of Bengali, including Maulana Bhasani, the voice of the oppressed, and politicians from the remote areas of rural Bengal, who are remembered with respect by people, do not have a history of luxury in their lives, so why are the so-called politicians who claim to be their followers so intoxicated with luxury? When the lives of politicians are glorified by sacrifice, why is there so much fuss about wealth and power in today's era?.



Due to the Russia-Ukraine situation, the entire world economy is in crisis today. There is no sign of an immediate solution to this crisis over time. East Asia is facing a new crisis with the Taiwan situation. From daily basic consumer goods to luxury life, its extremely negative impact is evident under the pressure of price inflation. Especially in import-dependent economies, it is difficult to predict which direction this crisis will take the situation. While many developed countries are disorientated under the pressure of this global crisis, in developing countries like Bangladesh, politics has started to leapfrog over this crisis.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for spending cuts. She suggested cuts in all types of projects except the most essential ones, temporarily banned all regular foreign visits by government officials except for unavoidable reasons. The government has instructed the people to be economical in the use of gas and electricity. These instructions are the manifestation of a far-sighted political leadership as a preparation to face a future crisis.

It is true - under the pressure of price increases, public life is facing an extreme crisis in many developed countries of the world including Canada. But the people of those countries are dealing with the crisis by following the steps announced by the government without blaming the government for the situation. And if this crisis is global, why is the situation in Bangladesh different? Sheikh Hasina's government has shown success in dealing with global disasters like Covid-19 by dealing with many non-political policies. Will her government be able to succeed in dealing with the future crisis in the context of the Ukraine situation and the inflationary pressure caused by the East-West tensions?



The military-backed government had to leave in 2008 as public opinion was in favour of Hasina and Khaleda. In any national and international issue, in the political culture of our country, power becomes the main controller rather than patriotism, where is the way to disagree? Although this crisis is a global one, the signs that the goal is to change the power by any means by removing Sheikh Hasina's government are as clear as daylight. But the biggest challenge is, will the government get the people together to deal with the situation in the coming days? Is Bangabandhu's Awami League ready to deal with apolitical politics?



While there is no question about the rationale behind the increase in the price of diesel, and octane, the lack of planning by the government and the Awami League to prepare the people is as clear as daylight. It is not unusual for the government to present sufficient oil and gas reserves data in major countries to give courage to the people. The per capita income of the people of the country has increased, the standard of living has changed, and according to the foreign exchange reserve statistics, the economic situation is mature enough compared to many countries, yet there are many questions about the beneficiaries of the growth!



Fertilizer prices are increasing; the power price hike will further squeeze the hungry people in load shedding. The information about subsidy of Tk 59 per kg urea and TSP 86 is not in the minds of people.



Fertilizer prices are increasing, and the increase in electricity prices will further affect the people of Akal in load shedding. Even if the story of self-sufficiency in fertilizer production is heard, where is the opportunity for the ruling party to avoid the responsibility of conveying the subsidy information to the public? Is the Awami League successful in conveying the information to the public that the increase in the price of gas, electricity, diesel, and octane kerosene is the result of the international crisis? On the other hand, the price of oil is falling in the international market. In such a situation, the opposition can take the opportunity of not preparing the people to face the emerging situation.



Once the price of something increases in the market of Bangladesh, the price of that product does not decrease later. The price of everything related to gas, electricity, and diesel has gone up by leaps and bounds. There is no relief in the mind of the nation even with the minister's statement that "if the price of diesel and octane decreases in the international market, it will also decrease in the domestic market." In the past few years, the price of crude oil in the international market has been lower than the cost of production, yet the price of refined oil in the Bangladeshi market has not decreased.



The word 'politics for welfare' is gradually becoming numb in the social system of Bangladesh. In a country where politics revolves around power shifts rather than public interest, global crisis politics is not uncommon. If the declaration of zero tolerance to eradicate corruption is accelerated with all efforts, and the democratic process can be brought back to health, the results of apoliticization of the global crisis will one day be like ripe fruit.

