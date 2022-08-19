Dairy entrepreneur Belayet inspiring others at Santhia



Belayet Hossain taking care of his cows at his farm in Santhia Upazila. photo: observer

The unexpected death of his father (Rawshan Ali) made him serious about life and future. Naturally, he had to take up the charge of their family.

Belayet Hossain passed SSC in 1988. His father passed away in 1993. He ran after job for a long time. But due to his less education, he did not get any job.

To get rid of curse of unemployment, he managed Tk 14,000 in 1998 and purchased a she-calf. He started to grow it up at his house. It was a milky cow. Primary it would give only three litres of milk.

Later on, he took training on milky cow farming from the Department of Youth Development (DoYD)-Santhia. Now he started to give emphasis on using rich seed or semen. He also became blessed to get only she-calf one after another. His calves and cows were reared with balanced feed.

Getting right feed, claves started to become carrying within 14-18 months. His milky cows increased to 70 from one.

At present, he has cows of about Tk 30 lakh in his farm. He is getting 40 litres of milk every day. After excluding the expenditurem his yearly profit stands at about Tk 4 lakh.

"After bearing the family expenditure and children's education expense, I have raised a pucca building for living. Besides, my wife has passed MA. My only son has passed HSC this year while the girl is ninth grader."

Besides, he added, he has been producing organic fertiliser from cow dung. He is also getting good yield of crops by applying organic fertiliser, instead of chemical one.

Especially, he is producing bio-gas from cow dung, and it is being used in cooking while electricity scarcity is met as well.

In 2008-2015, he got an award of gold medal and Tk 15,000 as best dairy entrepreneur and best cooperative from the National Committee under the Department of Cooperatives.

Now he is imparting training himself among jobless youths on cow fattening and milky cow farming in the DoYD office. After receiving training, hundreds of unemployed youths have started dairy farms. They are also becoming solvent.

He is also providing treatment free of cost to cows of members of Upazila Cooperative Association.

About his dream, Belayet said, "I want to make spreading of such self-reliant entrepreneurship across the country and free youths from the curse of unemployment." SANTHIA, PABNA, Aug 18: An energetic youth Belayet Hossain of Boailmari Village under Santhia Municipality of the district is now a model dairy entrepreneur.The unexpected death of his father (Rawshan Ali) made him serious about life and future. Naturally, he had to take up the charge of their family.Belayet Hossain passed SSC in 1988. His father passed away in 1993. He ran after job for a long time. But due to his less education, he did not get any job.To get rid of curse of unemployment, he managed Tk 14,000 in 1998 and purchased a she-calf. He started to grow it up at his house. It was a milky cow. Primary it would give only three litres of milk.Later on, he took training on milky cow farming from the Department of Youth Development (DoYD)-Santhia. Now he started to give emphasis on using rich seed or semen. He also became blessed to get only she-calf one after another. His calves and cows were reared with balanced feed.Getting right feed, claves started to become carrying within 14-18 months. His milky cows increased to 70 from one.At present, he has cows of about Tk 30 lakh in his farm. He is getting 40 litres of milk every day. After excluding the expenditurem his yearly profit stands at about Tk 4 lakh."After bearing the family expenditure and children's education expense, I have raised a pucca building for living. Besides, my wife has passed MA. My only son has passed HSC this year while the girl is ninth grader."Besides, he added, he has been producing organic fertiliser from cow dung. He is also getting good yield of crops by applying organic fertiliser, instead of chemical one.Especially, he is producing bio-gas from cow dung, and it is being used in cooking while electricity scarcity is met as well.In 2008-2015, he got an award of gold medal and Tk 15,000 as best dairy entrepreneur and best cooperative from the National Committee under the Department of Cooperatives.Now he is imparting training himself among jobless youths on cow fattening and milky cow farming in the DoYD office. After receiving training, hundreds of unemployed youths have started dairy farms. They are also becoming solvent.He is also providing treatment free of cost to cows of members of Upazila Cooperative Association.About his dream, Belayet said, "I want to make spreading of such self-reliant entrepreneurship across the country and free youths from the curse of unemployment."