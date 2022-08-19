Four nabbed with drugs in Noakhali, Joypurhat

Four people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Noakhali and Joypurhat, on Monday.

NOAKHALI: Police arrested three drug peddlers along with drugs from Sonaimuri Upazila in the district on Monday night.

The arrested are Sajjad Hossain Robi, 25, Riazul Karim Raihan, 25, and Saiful Islam, 35.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonaimuri Police Station (PS) Harun Rashid said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted several drives in the upazila at night and arrested the trio.

He claimed that a total of 110 bottles of phensedyl, 29 bottles of whiskey and 10 kilograms of hemp were seized from their possession. A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested with the PS in this regard, OC Harun added.

JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a drug peddler along with 70 litres of locally-made liquor from Sadar Upazila in the district on Monday.

The arrested is Sumon Mia, 20, a resident of Bishwaspara Moholla in the upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Masterpara area in the morning and arrested Sumon along with the liquor, said RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Commander (Acting) Aminul Islam.

During initial interrogation, Sumon admitted that he used to collect the liquor and supply to different areas of the district.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested with Joypurhat Sadar PS in this regard, the RAB official added.











