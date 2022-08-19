Public hearing on public services held in Natore

NATORE, Aug 18: A special public hearing on public services was held in the district on Wednesday afternoon.

It was organized by District Policy Forum (DPF) in the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office.

DC Shamim Ahmed was present at the function as the chief guest while Abdur Razzak, president of of DPF, presided over it.

Additional DC (General) Md Nadim Sarwar, ADC Ashraful Islam, ADC (Revenue), and ADC (Education-ICT) Noor Ahmed Masum were present as special guests.

Md Shibli Sadik, general secretary of DPF-Natore, conducted the function along with Amor-d-Costa, co-ordinator of the forum.

European Union financed the programme under the project of British Council's Platform for Dialogue.

Service recipients spoke about their various problems in Sadar hospital, passport office, land office and other offices.

DC Shamim Ahmed listened to them and gave assurance of every possible support to address such problems.











