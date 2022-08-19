Video
Thrust on producing safe fruit to meet nutrition demand

Published : Friday, 19 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Aug 18: Whip of the Jatiya Sangshad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini underscored the need for producing chemical-free safe fruits all the year round to meet the internal demand of nutrition and save the money from importing fruits.
"As the soil here is very fertile, good yields are easily obtained if any seed and saplings are planted on the soil here", she also said.
Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, MP, as the chief guest, made the comments while she was exchanging her views with the high-level officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) on the premises of local horticulture centre located on the campus of Agriculture Training Institute in the town here on Wednesday.
As it is very much possible to ensure food security at the national and household level through producing high-value vegetables, fruits and other horticultural crops, the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina adopted a project namely 'Year the round fruit production for nutrition Improvement', and under this project five new horticulture centers were established in Gaibandha, Sirajganj, Badolgachi, Netrakona and Bijoynagar of Brahmanbaria of the country.
She also urged all the concerned to work sincerely and dedicatedly to attain the cherished goals of the project being implemented by the DAE.
Earlier, the whip also visited the garden of horticulture crops and expressed her satisfaction seeing the garden established by the center here.
Director of the project Dr. Mehedi Masud, Additional Director of the DAE, Rangpur region, Shah Alam, Deputy Director of the DAE here Belal Hossain, Deputy Director of the center Dr. Md. Saykhul Arifin were present on the occasion.










