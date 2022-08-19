Four females among seven people found dead

Seven people including four females have been found dead in separate incidents in seven districts- Bogura, Kurigram, Dinajpur, Cox's Bazar, Kishoreganj, Brahmanbaria and Natore, recently.

BOGURA: The hanging body of a teenage girl was recovered in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Farzana Akter, 16, daughter of Ferdous Ali, a resident of Hardam Village under Chhatiangram Union of the upazila.

According to local sources, locals spotted Farzana hanging in her room and informed police.

On information, police recovered her body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Adamdighi Police Station (PS) Rezaul Karim Reza said, the cause of death was not known immediately. An unnatural death case was filed with the police station in this regard.

KURIGRAM: Police on Wednesday recovered the hanging body of a youth from a tree in Nageshwari Upazila of the district.

The deceased was Ratan Lal Robidas, 20, son of Manik Lal Robidas, a resident of Sukhati Geeraipar village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Nageshwari PS OC Nabiul Hasan said, cancer patient Ratan had been suffering from frustration for a long time. On Tuesday night, he went out from the house and did not return.

Later, locals spotted the body hanging from a bunch of a tree nearby the house and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family as there was no complaint from them.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a youth from a litchi orchard in Birampur Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mahbur Alam, 25, son of Mintu Paramanik, a resident of Shankarpur Habra Village in Parbatipur Upazila of the district.

OC (Investigation) of Birampur PS Nawabur Rahman said locals spotted the body of Mahbur lying in a litchi orchard adjacent to Polashbari Government Primary School under Birampur Municipality at around 5pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and brought it to Birampur PS, the OC added.

Senior Assistant Superintend of Police (Birampur Circle) AKM Wahidunnabi confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered the floating body of a woman from a canal in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Ayesha Begum, 22, wife of Jashim Uddin, a resident of Jhaubagan area under Jaliapalang Union in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of Ayesha Begum floating in the Beju Canal in Sonarpara area under Jaliapalang Union of the upazila at around 11am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The deceased's mother said Ayesha went of her husband's house on Sunday afternoon. She had been missing since then.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Ukhiya PS OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali confirmed the incident.

KISHOREGANJ: Police recovered the hanging body of a schoolgirl from Sadar Upazila in the district on Sunday afternoon after six months of her elopement.

The deceased was identified as Shahzadi Nafia alias Sadia, 16, wife of Badshah, a resident of Kalaihati Village in the upazila. She was a student of class nine of Azim Uddin High School in Kishoreganj Town.

Police sources said, Badshah and Sadia secretly got married by making an affidavit in the court on February 26 this year.

After that, the body of Sadia was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in her in-laws house on Sunday.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the afternoon and sent it to Kishoreganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, Badshah and his family members went into hiding soon after the incident.

Fatema Begum, mother of the deceased, alleged that Badshah along with his family members killed her daughter and later, hanged her body inside the house.

However, the truth behind her death, whether it is suicide or murder, would be revealed after getting the autopsy report, said Kishoreganj Sadar Model PS OC Mohammad Daud.

BRAHMANBARIA: The hanging body of a teenage boy was recovered by police from Ibrahimiya Tahfizul Quran Madrasa in Kautali area in the district town on Sunday afternoon.

Deceased Mohammad Ali, 13, was the son of Kawsar Mia, a resident of Kautali area. He was a student of the madrasa.

It was learnt that some students of the madrasa spotted the body of Mohammad Ali hanging from the ceiling of a bathroom in the madrasa in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Brahmanbaria Sadar PS OC Emranul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken after investigation.

GURUDASPUR: Police on Sunday morning recovered the body of a female teacher who married a college student in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district recently.

The body was recovered from a rented house in Ballaripara area of Natore Town at around 7am.

Deceased Khairun Nahar was an assistant professor at Gurudaspur Khubjeepur M Haque Degree College.

Police, however, arrested her husband Mamun Hossain, 22, a 2nd-year degree student of NS Government College in Natore, for interrogation.

During initial interrogation, Mamun said that he went to washroom at around 4am and after a while, when he came back, found Khairun Nahar hanging from the ceiling with a scarf wrapped around his neck. As there was no sharp weapons, he light a fire with the stick of match and burn the scarf to bring her down, said Natore Sadar PS OC Nasim Ahmed.

Mamun and Khairun Nahar got married at a kazi office on December 12 last.

After six months of the marriage, when the matter became viral, various discussions and criticisms started on social media, which left Khairun Nahar mentally disturbed.

She might have committed suicide following the matter, the OC added.











