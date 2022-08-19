

Cane industry set to disappear from Rajshahi

With the on-going bad time for cottage industries, cane-makers are their shifting to other professions.

The strong base of the village economy based on the cane has been truncated.

Once the use of cane dominated different sectors including housing, fishing, agri-farming and others. Cane-made things, such as chair, table, book shelf, mora, kula, basket, vase, Doul, Saji, Dakna, Kharai, pen box, handy fan, chalni, chatai, toys, dolna, drawing room fits were in every houses before.

These items had also made good positions in the world. Now in the face of large scale spreading of plastic and melamine things, these are losing their markets. Heritage history, tradition, and culture are also on the disappearance.

In difficult needs of life, many makers have left their forefathers' profession. Only few ones are still trying to keep up their traditional living career.

The numbers of cane-item making people is also decreasing across the country.

Cane-item making factories are almost absent in other neighbouring districts. People from different parts of the country would come to Rajshahi to purchase cane goods.

A recent visit found few cane shops at Betpatti in the city bazaars. Two years back there were 15-20 cane shops. Now the number is almost half.

Two out of total eight cane factories are still carrying the history of the Betpatti.

Proprietor of Bet Biponi at Betpatti Mahbubur Rahman said, people are shifting to plastic products as these are very cheaper. The daily cane items trading would stand at Tk 10,000 10-15 years back. Not it is difficult to trade up to Tk 3,000-4,500. It is difficult to give good wages to the makers due to less sale. So new makers are not created, he added.

According to him, cane items are available only in Betpatti having two factories and four shops, and in Ghora Chattar there are three factories and 7/8 shops.

Maker Alam Sheikh of the shop said, he has been making cane items for the last 60 years. Cane things have been things of hobby. If makers are created, and capitals are sustained, the face of profit can be seen.

Deputy Manager (Acting) of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSIC)-Rajshahi Zafar Bayezid said, the BSIC works with all types of industries. It mainly works for industrial development, employment creation, and developing entrepreneurs.

It is not possible to work with any particular industry for the time being, he added.











RAJSHAHI, Aug 18: The cane industry is set to disappear from different areas of the district.With the on-going bad time for cottage industries, cane-makers are their shifting to other professions.The strong base of the village economy based on the cane has been truncated.Once the use of cane dominated different sectors including housing, fishing, agri-farming and others. Cane-made things, such as chair, table, book shelf, mora, kula, basket, vase, Doul, Saji, Dakna, Kharai, pen box, handy fan, chalni, chatai, toys, dolna, drawing room fits were in every houses before.These items had also made good positions in the world. Now in the face of large scale spreading of plastic and melamine things, these are losing their markets. Heritage history, tradition, and culture are also on the disappearance.In difficult needs of life, many makers have left their forefathers' profession. Only few ones are still trying to keep up their traditional living career.The numbers of cane-item making people is also decreasing across the country.Cane-item making factories are almost absent in other neighbouring districts. People from different parts of the country would come to Rajshahi to purchase cane goods.A recent visit found few cane shops at Betpatti in the city bazaars. Two years back there were 15-20 cane shops. Now the number is almost half.Two out of total eight cane factories are still carrying the history of the Betpatti.Proprietor of Bet Biponi at Betpatti Mahbubur Rahman said, people are shifting to plastic products as these are very cheaper. The daily cane items trading would stand at Tk 10,000 10-15 years back. Not it is difficult to trade up to Tk 3,000-4,500. It is difficult to give good wages to the makers due to less sale. So new makers are not created, he added.According to him, cane items are available only in Betpatti having two factories and four shops, and in Ghora Chattar there are three factories and 7/8 shops.Maker Alam Sheikh of the shop said, he has been making cane items for the last 60 years. Cane things have been things of hobby. If makers are created, and capitals are sustained, the face of profit can be seen.Deputy Manager (Acting) of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSIC)-Rajshahi Zafar Bayezid said, the BSIC works with all types of industries. It mainly works for industrial development, employment creation, and developing entrepreneurs.It is not possible to work with any particular industry for the time being, he added.