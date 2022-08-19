Video
Home Countryside

Two schoolboys among four die from snakebites

Published : Friday, 19 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Our Correspondents

Four people including two schoolboys and a woman have died from snakebites in separate incidents in three districts- Jhenidah, Niphamari, and Rajshahi, recently.
JHENIDAH: A schoolboy was killed after being bitten by a snake in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Surya Biswas, 13, son of Ashraful Biswas, a resident of Chuadanga Village in the upazila. He was an eighth grader of a local school.
It was learnt that a poisonous snake bit the boy while he was sleeping in their grocery store in BSCIC area in the town, which left him critically injured.
Later on, he was rescued by the family members and rushed to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Jhenidah Sadar Hospital Emergency Department Doctor Falguni Rani Saha said the boy died before being taken to the hospital.
NILPHAMARI: A farmer was killed after being bitten by a snake in Kishorganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Khairul Islam, 35, son of late Rashed Ali, a resident of Panialpukur Union under the upazila.
It was learnt that Khairul was working in his land in the afternoon. At that time a poisonous snake came out from hole and bit         his leg.
Locals rescued him and took to Kishorganj Upazila Health Complex.
Later, he was referred to Rangpur Medical College Hospital as his physical condition deteriorated. Then he died while undergoing treatment there at night.
RAJSHAHI: A minor boy and a woman have died from snakebite in separate incidents in Puthia and Charghat upazilas of the district in two days.
A schoolboy was killed after being bitten by a snake in Puthia Upazila on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Tamim Hossain, 8, son of Nabi Hossain, a resident of Dhopapara Village in the upazila. He was a second grader of a local school.
It was learnt that a poisonous snake bit on a leg of Tamim while he was sleeping in his room, which left him critically injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him but he died on the way to a local hospital.
On the other hand, a woman was killed after being bitten by a snake in Charghat Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
Deceased Sagori Begum, 38, was the wife of Akter Hossain, a resident of Baludia Village under Shalua Union in the upazila. She was a five-month pregnant woman.
It was learnt that Sagori was cleaning her house in the morning. At that time, a poisonous snake came out of hole and bit her leg.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Charghat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.


