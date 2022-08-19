3 people murdered in Rajshahi, Narayanganj, Brahmanbaria

Three people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Rajshahi, Narayanganj and Brahmanbaria, on Monday and Tuesday.

RAJSHAHI: A man was killed by his father over land dispute in Charghat Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jahangir Alam, 45, son of Abdul Quddus, a resident of Jhikrapara Village in the upazila.

Abdul Quddus, involved in this incident, was arrested by police.

Police and local sources said Abdul Quddus and his son Jahangir were locked into an altercation over land dispute in the morning. At one stage of the altercation, Abdul Quddus hit his son with a hasua (sharp weapon), leaving Jahangir critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him Charghat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, Jahangir succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the RMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Charghat Police Station (PS) Inspector Abdul Latif confirmed the incident.

NARAYANGANJ: A housewife was beaten to death allegedly by her husband in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday over a family feud.

The deceased was identified as Farzana, 28, wife of Rubel, a resident of Pashchim Rasulpur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Rubel and Farzana got married about six months back. The couple often used to quarrel with each other since the marriage. Village arbitrators settled the matter several times.

On Tuesday, the couple was locked into an altercation again. At one stage of the altercation, Rubel struck Farzana with a spice-grinding stone, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dhaka Medical College Hospital Morgue for an autopsy, said Sub-Inspector (SI) of Fatullah Model PS Mostafa Kamal Khan.

Meanwhile, locals detained Rubel after the incident and handed him over to police.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the SI added.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A man was was beaten to death by his cousin brother over land dispute in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Abul Khayer Mia, 35, son of Abul Kalam, was a resident of Kurighar Village under Natghar Union in the upazila. He was a fish trader by profession.

Local sources said Khayer Mia had been at long standing loggerheads with his cousin brother Rafiq Mia, son of Mannaf Mia, over land.

As a sequel to it, Khayer and Rafiq were locked into an altercation at Kurighar Bazar at around 8am. At one stage of the altercation, Rafiq beat up Khayer, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took him to a local doctor, where the on-duty doctor declared Khayer Mia dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Additional Superintend of Police (Nabinagar Circle) Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case with Nabinagar PS is underway in this regard.











