Friday, 19 August, 2022, 4:21 AM
3 electrocuted in three districts

Published : Friday, 19 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Our Correspondents

A child and two youths have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Nilphamari, Chattogram and Laxmipur, in two days.
NILPHAMARI: A child was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Hiya Moni, 10, daughter of Nuruzzaman Ali Shah, a resident of Uttar Arji Charaikhola Village.
According to local sources, water was being drawn from a pond by an irrigation pump installed in a room of their homestead. The whole room got electrified as the wire of the water pump leaked. At that time, the child was electrocuted while passing that room, leaving her critically injured.
Family members rescued her and took her to Nilphamari General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
CHATTOGRAM: A young man was electrocuted in Raozan Upazila on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Mishu Nath, 22, son of Sukumar Nath, a resident of Panchkhain Nathpara Village.
Bagoan Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Bhupesh Barua said Mishu came in contact with a live electric wire at night while he was working on a laptop in his house, which left him critically injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital, the UP chairman added.
LAXMIPUR: A young man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
Deceased Riyaz Hossain, 28, was the son of Khorshed Alam of Motirhat area under Charkalkini Union in Kamalnagar Upazila.
It was learnt that Riyaz came in contact with an electric wire in the afternoon while he was drying clothes on the roof of his house, which left him critically injured.
Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to a local hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.


