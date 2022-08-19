Water crisis hits Aman farming in Bogura

BUGURA, Aug 18: Aman fields are parching in the district due to water scarcity.

Farmers are irrigating their Aman fields through electricity-run pumps and diesel-run shallow machines.

But all of them cannot afford such high-cost irrigation. Irrigation pump owners are making them hostage.

Farmers complained, irrigation pumps are kept switched off due to load-shedding. These are run by diesel. So their farming cost is going up.

But pump operators are not taking paddy instead of money for irrigation. They are providing irrigation in exchange of one fourth of paddy from farmers. In a compelling situation, farmers are agreeing to that condition.

Terming this as traditional system, farmer Raich Uddin of Sondhabari in Gabtali Upazila said, it is causing loss to farmers.

Sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) said, they are not aware of that system of irrigation.

There was very poor rainfall in the months of Ashar and Sraban.

DAE sources said, the rainfall shortage has been due to impact of climate change.

Another farmer Maznu Mia of Sondhabari said, he has already irrigated his T-Aman fields four times.

It costs Tk 400 for irrigating one bigha field by diesel-run shallow machine. If not rainfall, his fields will need more four times of irrigation. The irrigation will continue until sheaf appearing.

DAE's Additional Deputy Director Enamul Haq said, this year, a total of 5.5 tonnes of rice production have been targeted from 1, 82,950 hectares of land in the district.

