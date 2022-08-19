One gets life term in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, Aug 18: A court sentenced one life-term imprisonment in a murder case in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The convicted is Abu Bakkar, 60, of Purba Tarapasha Village in Sadar Upazila.

The verdict was given by District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Saydur Rahman Khan.

As per the prosecution on May 30 in 2019, Abu Bakkar killed his son-in-law Umar Farqq by hacking him to death. Umar Faruq's wife Sharmin filed a case against his stepfather with Kishoreganj Model Police Station (PS).

After the cross-examination, the court convicted life-term imprisonment and fined him Tk 10,000, in default six more months rigorous imprisonment.

Abu Bakkar was present at the court when the verdict was announced.

The case was conducted by Acting Public Prosecutor Abu Sayeed Imam.












