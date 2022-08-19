Nine villages flooded at Hatiya

NOAKHALI, Aug 18: Nine villages at Nizum Dwip in Hatia Upazila of the district have been inundated due to tidal surge.

Main roads in nine wards and bazaars of the union have also been flooded.

The tide started to approach towards localities on Sunday. Rivers in Hatiya have been swelled by three-four feet water.

Chairman of Nizum Dwip Nurul Afsar Dinaj Uddin said, though the tidal water has receded a bit, the communication has got disrupted. The water has entered living houses.

In the absence of embankment, the tide water made easy intrusion, and the Nizum Dwip became flooded. Transplanted Aman paddy is affected. People cannot come out of houses because of flood water around.

There are about 40,000 people at Nizum Dwip. This union is very close to the sea. But it has no embankment. That is why, during the tide time, water starts entering from four directions.

Also due to tumultuous waves, speedboat moving on Hatiya-Noakhali route has been suspended. Unless the tidal situation turns normal, the speedboat plying cannot be resumed, he added.

Sub-Assistant Engineer of the Water Development Board-Noakhali, Md Nurul Alam said, low-lying areas have been inundated. Water is flowing above three/four feet higher than the normal situation. The tidal surge may continue for the next two days, he added.











