

Liberation War and Mujib Corner











'Liberation War and Mujib Corner' was opened at the initiative of Renaissance Social Organization in Senbagh of Noakhali on Tuesday. Chairman of Senbagh Upazila Parishad Alhaj Zafar Ahmed Chowdhury, as chief guest, inaugurated the Corner' in front of Bijbagh Manu Patwari House in Bijbagh Union of the upazila. President of Renaissance Library Cadet Fakhrul Islam presided over the programme while Senior Staff Correspondent of The Daily Observer and Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Muhammad Yeasin, Member Secretary of Bangladesh Peshajibi Odhikar Parishad Nizam Uddin, and Bangladesh Library Movement President Imam Hossain also spoke as special guests at the event. photo: observer