Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 August, 2022, 4:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Liberation War and Mujib Corner

Published : Friday, 19 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Liberation War and Mujib Corner

Liberation War and Mujib Corner

'Liberation War and Mujib Corner' was opened at the initiative of Renaissance Social Organization in Senbagh of Noakhali on Tuesday. Chairman of Senbagh Upazila Parishad Alhaj Zafar Ahmed Chowdhury, as chief guest, inaugurated the Corner' in front of Bijbagh Manu Patwari House in Bijbagh Union of the upazila. President of Renaissance Library Cadet Fakhrul Islam presided over the programme while Senior Staff Correspondent of The Daily Observer and Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Muhammad Yeasin, Member Secretary of Bangladesh Peshajibi Odhikar Parishad Nizam Uddin, and Bangladesh Library Movement President Imam Hossain also spoke as special guests at the event.    photo: observer


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dairy entrepreneur Belayet inspiring others at Santhia
Four nabbed with drugs in Noakhali, Joypurhat
Public hearing on public services held in Natore
DC Shamim Ahmed as the chief guest, addressing a public hearing
Thrust on producing safe fruit to meet nutrition demand
Four females among seven people found dead
Cane industry set to disappear from Rajshahi
A colourful rally was brought out in Panchagarh Town


Latest News
None can assume power thru intrigue, killing: Quader
Death toll from Kushtia filling station fire rises to 4
Zelensky says Erdogan visit is 'powerful message of support'
BNP to sit for dialogue as per Bachelet's advice if Khaleda released
Zelenskyy, Guterres meet Erdogan in Lviv
Rajapaksa to 'return' to SL on August 24
Salman Rushdie's attacker says he acted alone
Flood death toll rises to 140
Dengue numbers keep rising: 93 new cases reported
Hindus celebrate Janmashtami in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Where have all the captchas gone?
An effective solution for earning foreign currency
Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder hands over a cheque
Kuakata hotel, eatery owners go on indefinite strike over raids
Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited organized a doa mahfil
Occupational safety mechanisms missing in most work places
Trafficking of Rohingya girls a predictable consequence of genocide
16 killed, 36 missing in China flood
Social awareness tocombat suicide
Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 runs in first ODI
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft