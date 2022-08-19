Teacher crisis hampers primary education at Bauphal

BAUPHAL, Aug 18: Teacher crisis is hampering primary education at Chandradwip Union in Bauphal Upazila of the district.

Chandradwip Union is located in char areas of the Tentulia River. There is only one ferry boat for the people of the union to communicate with Upazila Sadar.

Fishing and agriculture are main professions of the people of this remote union.

Most children of fishing and farming families are used to catching fish and working in farm along with their education learning.

There are a total of six primary schools at Chandradwip having 1,050 students. There are 33 posts of teacher in these schools. But only 13 teachers are recruited.

Three of these teachers are included in Charwadel Government Primary School, two ones in Dakkhin Charwadel Government Primary School, three ones in Charraysaheb Government Primary School, one in Charbaret Government Primary School and two ones in ASM Feroze Government Primary School.

Amid the teacher crisis, sometimes students of two classes are taught in a single classroom.

On condition of anonymity, some teachers said, children of poverty-ridden families cannot be made bound to schools.

"We have to hiccup for limited teachers", they added. In this situation, quality education cannot be ensured, they maintained.

This problem is not getting solved because of transferring teachers and ban on recruitment.

Former union member Afroza Begum said, "Already our union in the back in terms of progress. If quality education is not ensured, we will be far behind of other unions."

For being remote locality, education officials don't inspect schools regularly, she added.

I strongly demand filling vacant posts of primary teachers at Chandradwip, she further said.

Chandradwip Union Chairman Enamul Haq Alkas Molla said, after talking with the highest authorities steps to appoint teachers will be taken.

Upazila Education Officer Debashish Ghosh said, transfer and replacement have been lying suspended for a long time. So teacher posting cannot be possible. But after getting permission of transferring and posting, measures will be taken quickly, he added.













