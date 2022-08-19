Video
Friday, 19 August, 2022
High-ranked Japan, China officials hold 7-hour talks

Published : Friday, 19 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

TOKYO, Aug 18: Japan's national security adviser met China's top diplomat for seven hours of talks that covered topics including Taiwan and the war in Ukraine, a Japanese government official said Thursday.
Accepting an invitation from China, Takeo Akiba travelled to the city of Tianjin, southeast of Beijing, to meet Yang Jiechi on Wednesday afternoon, the official told AFP.
Chinese state news agency Xinhua also reported that the pair had met, weeks before the countries commemorate the 50th anniversary of their normalised ties on September 29.
Relations between Asia's two biggest economies are not always friendly, and have long been beset by issues ranging from wartime history to territorial disputes.
In recent weeks, Japan has protested Chinese missiles that it believes landed in its economic waters during military drills around Taiwan, while China called visits by Japanese ministers to a controversial war shrine a "serious provocation". But during the meeting, which included dinner, the high-ranked men took the opportunity to discuss an array of geopolitical issues.
Akiba "conveyed Japan's position" on Taiwan to Yang, and stressed the importance of "peace and stability" in the Taiwan Strait, the National Security Secretariat official said.
Their meeting was held a fortnight after a visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sparked a furious reaction from the Chinese government, which launched its largest-ever military drills around the self-ruled island, which it considers its own territory.    -AFP


