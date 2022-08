Railway workers gather at a picket line at Waterloo Station











Railway workers gather at a picket line at Waterloo Station in London on August 18 as Britain's train network faced further heavy disruption in major walkouts that follow the sector's biggest strike action for 30 years already this summer. Railway and postal staff, dockers too. Britain's workers are striking in vast numbers as decades-high inflation erodes the value of wages at a record pace. photo : AFP