Russia strikes Kharkiv ahead of Erdogan, UN chief meeting with Zelensky



A firefighter intervene in the rubble of the Culture Palace destroyed by Russian missile strike in the second largest Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, on August 18 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. At least four people were killed and more than a dozen others injured by early-morning Russian bombardments on the northeast Ukrainian region of Kharkiv, the governor said. photo : AFP

Moscow meanwhile denied it had deployed any heavy weapons at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine where a recent escalation in fighting has increased fears of a nuclear disaster.

The head of the Kharkiv region Oleg Synegubov said Moscow's forces had launched eight missiles from Russian territory at around 0430 local time (0130 GMT) striking across the city.

"Three people died, including a child. Eight people, including two children, were rescued," the emergency services said.

Synegubov posted images from the scene of one strike showing the smouldering remains of several burnt out buildings and twisted wreckage of destroyed vehicles nearby.

In separate strikes on the town of Krasnograd south west of Kharkiv, bombardments that damaged residential buildings left two dead and two more injured, he said.

"Kharkiv. 175 days of horror. Daily terror, missile strikes on residential areas and civilians," a senior presidential aide, Mykhaylo Podolyak, wrote on social media.

The strikes in the war-scarred east of the country come a day after bombardments killed at least seven in the city and as the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN chief Antonio Guterres were convening in the western city of Lviv.

The two were key brokers of a deal last month with Moscow and Kyiv allowing the resumption of grain exports from Ukraine after Russia's invasion blocked essential global supplies.

A spokesman for Guterres said that the UN chief, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Erdogan will discuss the grain deal, as well as "the need for a political solution to this conflict".

He added that he had "no doubt that the issue of the nuclear power plant" would be raised.

In his regular nightly address on Wednesday, Zelensky said he and Guterres would "work to get the necessary results for Ukraine".

The UN chief is slated to travel on Friday to Odessa, one of three ports involved in the grain exports deal -- hammered out in July under the aegis of the UN with Ankara's mediation.

He will then head to Turkey to visit the Joint Coordination Centre, the body tasked with overseeing the accord.

According to the UN, the first half of August saw 21 freighters authorised to sail under the deal carrying more than 563,000 tonnes of agricultural products, including more than 451,000 tonnes of corn. -AFP











