Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 August, 2022, 4:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Indian foreign minister defends ties with Myanmar junta

Published : Friday, 19 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

BANGKOK, Aug 18: India's foreign minister on Thursday defended his country's ties with the Myanmar junta, despite growing international concerns about recent executions and the legitimacy of elections planned for next year.
Myanmar's decade-long experiment with democracy was halted last year and the country has since spiralled into bloody conflict after the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in a coup.
It has become a global pariah, with some western countries downgrading relations and levelling economic sanctions against the junta.
But India, China and Russia have continued to engage with the regime, including conducting ministerial visits.
Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said New Delhi's position on Myanmar has been consistent over decades and goes back to the country's struggle for freedom against colonialism.
"Our relationship is not something which should be judged... by the politics of the day," Jaishankar told an audience at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok.
As a direct neighbour India could not avoid dealing with the military junta regime because of border issues such as organised crime, coronavirus and Indian insurgents in Myanmar, he said.    -AFP








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China to send troops to Russia for joint military drills
High-ranked Japan, China officials hold 7-hour talks
Railway workers gather at a picket line at Waterloo Station
US delegation on 8-day India visit
Russia strikes Kharkiv ahead of Erdogan, UN chief meeting with Zelensky
Indian foreign minister defends ties with Myanmar junta
US, Taiwan to start formal trade talks under new initiative
People queue to buy cheap vegetable oil


Latest News
None can assume power thru intrigue, killing: Quader
Death toll from Kushtia filling station fire rises to 4
Zelensky says Erdogan visit is 'powerful message of support'
BNP to sit for dialogue as per Bachelet's advice if Khaleda released
Zelenskyy, Guterres meet Erdogan in Lviv
Rajapaksa to 'return' to SL on August 24
Salman Rushdie's attacker says he acted alone
Flood death toll rises to 140
Dengue numbers keep rising: 93 new cases reported
Hindus celebrate Janmashtami in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Where have all the captchas gone?
An effective solution for earning foreign currency
Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder hands over a cheque
Kuakata hotel, eatery owners go on indefinite strike over raids
Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited organized a doa mahfil
Occupational safety mechanisms missing in most work places
Trafficking of Rohingya girls a predictable consequence of genocide
16 killed, 36 missing in China flood
Social awareness tocombat suicide
Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 runs in first ODI
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft