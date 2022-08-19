Video
Mendy rape accuser tells UK court she tried to fight off footballer

Published : Friday, 19 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

LONDON, AUG 18: The UK jury in the rape trial of French footballer Benjamin Mendy was on Wednesday told by one of his accusers how she had shouted 'stop' while trying to fight him off.
The 32-year-old woman's recorded interview was played at Chester Crown Court in north-west England.
She recalled how the 28-year-old Manchester City player, wearing just boxer shorts, had walked in on her having a shower at his house, where she had stayed the night with one of his friends.
"I said, 'You need to leave'," she recalled.
"I kept pushing him away, he kept grabbing me back. I just kept trying to wriggle out.
"He got very close but I pushed him away as much as I could," she added.
The woman, the first of seven accusers to give evidence in his trial, said in the interview that she had considered screaming, but thought "there's no point as he's in his own territory."    -AFP


