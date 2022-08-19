Female football academy to be established in Rajshahi

A female football academy will be established at the Liberation War Memorial Stadium here aimed at generating competent football players among females.

The National Sports Council (NSC) will establish the academy with financial assistance of the ministry of youth and sports.

Additional Secretary (Development) of the ministry Ruhul Amin Khan revealed this while inspecting the stadium on Thursday afternoon, adding female football academies will also be established in two other districts apart from Rajshahi.

NSC Director Sarwar Jahan, Licensing Officer of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Mirajul Islam, General Secretary of Rajshahi District Sports Association Wahedun Nabi and District Sports Officer Jahangir Hossain were present on the occasion.

Ruhul Amin Khan said the present government has taken the decision of establishing female football academies in order to revitalize Bangladesh's football through constituting a powerful national football team.

To this end, year-round football competition will be arranged through ensuring residential training camps for women. Need-based step has also been taken to strengthen the BFF.

Floodlights will be installed for hosting national and international sport meets in Rajshahi stadium. "We also have plans for building some more stadiums here for expanding the sports arena," he added. -BSS















