T-Sports to broadcast FIFA World Cup in Bangladesh

T-Sports, Bangladesh's only sports channel, has successfully bought the broadcasting rights of the FIFA World Cup football in the country.

The 22nd edition of the event, which is all set to commence on November 20 in Qatar, can be watched live on T-Sports.

"As the first sports channel in the country, we have been taking the initiative of live broadcasting of all the popular events of the sports world since the beginning," said Safwan Sobhan, vice chairman of Bashundhara Group and managing director of T-Sports, on Thursday in a statement.

"The FIFA World Cup is the most prestigious event in the world of sports. The passion of the people of this country towards football and FIFA World Cup has always been different. That is why we have continued to negotiate to get the rights to broadcast the FIFA World Cup in Bangladesh. We are grateful to FIFA for choosing T-Sports as a partner to broadcast the World Cup," he added.











