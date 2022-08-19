Video
Friday, 19 August, 2022
Home Back Page

BNP demands UN inquiry into disappearances, murders: Fakhrul

Published : Friday, 19 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent

BNP demanded independent inquiry by the United Nation (UN) regarding disappearances and murders in the country.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the demand at the Gulshan, party chairperson's office on Thursday.
He said, "Rory Mungoven, the head of UN Human Rights Commission's Asia-Pacific section asked the government to form an independent commission to make inquiry of the disappearance and murder in the country. His speech proves each and every complaints of the BNP regarding violation of human rights in the country," Fakhrul added.
Mentioning Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Kadir's comment, "All complaints of BNP about disappearances and murders are political." Fakhrul Islam said, "Awami League will not confess their crime. We demanded an independent UN investigation into the disappearances and murders in Bangladesh."
Stating that Khaleda Zia is feeling well despite her illness, the BNP Secretary General said, "All the test reports of madam are good. After coming home from the hospital nothing had happened to her to admit her to the hospital."
"There is no ambience of the political dialogue in the country," said Fakhrul and added, "There is no alternative to free Khaleda Zia, abolish parliament and form a neutral government to resolve the political dilemma of the country."
BNP leader said, "According to the Awami League leader's speech, Khaleda Zia has been threatened with death to remove her from politics. In the future they will face trail for these kinds of statements," Fakhrul added.



