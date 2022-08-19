Video
Home Back Page

BNP will come to polls for doing nomination business: Quader

Published : Friday, 19 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said election can be won only by winning the movement. But no one can sit in power by conspiracy. He also commented that at the end BNP will come to the polls for doing their nomination trade.
He said these while addressing a discussion titled, 'Mourning of Father, Strength of Daughter: Indomitable Progress of Bangla' on the occasion of the National Mourning Day organised by Dhaka University (DU) unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on the campus. Speaking as chief guest, Quader said over 13-year has gone but the BNP could not wage a movement against the government yet.
"Days go by, weeks go by, months go by, water flows in the Padma-Meghna Rivers but the golden deer of the BNP's desired movement is not seen. The long-cherished throne of power is still far away," he said. The AL General Secretary said the BNP leaders frequently talk about the economic crisis of Sri Lanka but are ashamed of talking about Pakistan's economic setback.
Obaidul Quader said, "Ziaur Rahman participated at the Liberation War as an intruder from Pakistan. He was also the head of the conspiracy to kill Bangabandhu."
He commented that because of Ziaur Rahman, the murderers showed courage to kill Bangabandhu. He also criticized the fake birthday of Khaleda Zia.
At this time, Obaidul Quader also demanded of the United States and Canada to return the murderers of Bangabandhu. Bangladesh is paying the price amid the global economic crisis. Therefore, the AL General Secretary called on everyone to be patient.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
