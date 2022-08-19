Dengue: 93 new cases reported

Ninety-three more people were hospitalised with dengue - a viral infection - in the 24 hours to Thursday morning as cases have continued to increase in Bangladesh.

Eighty-one new patients were admitted to the hospitals of Dhaka and 12 outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Four hundred and nineteen dengue patients, including 357 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

This year's death toll from the mosquito-borne viral disease rose to 17 Tuesday with one more death reported from Dhaka. -UNB















