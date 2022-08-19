Experimental C-19 vaccination of 16 children successful: DGHS

Like other vaccination campaigns, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has administered Covid-19 vaccine to 16 children on experimental basis. And the good news is there is no unwanted issues have been reported so far about them. All of the students are still doing well said DGHS.

DGHS has administered Covid-19 vaccine to 16 children of Abul Bashar Government Primary School on August 11. The third grader student Nidhi Nandini Kundu was the first who got vaccinated. After receiving the vaccination, Nidhi said that although she was scared at the beginning, she did not feel any physical illness after taking the vaccine.

The other 15 vaccinated children were Soumya Dwip Das of the second grader of the school, Md Abu Sayem Fahim of the fourth grader, fifth grader Bikash Kumar Sarkar, third grader Simun Siddique, Arafat Sheikh, Aqib Ahmed Sion, Shamima Siddika Tasin, Rupa Akhtar, Humaira Afrin Tamanna, fourth grader Mahmud Hossain and Al-Amin, Taslima Akhtar, Sanjida Akhtar, Nusrat Jahan Arin and Heera Akhter were the first grader among them.

Devanjani Dutta, assistant teacher of the school, said, "First a meeting was held with the parents of these children. They were told that how important it is to get children vaccinated to prevent coronavirus infection. With the consent of the parents 16 were selected for experimental vaccination."

Class III student Aqib Ahmed Shawon came along with his mother to get vaccinated. In response to a question whether he was afraid of taking vaccine, he said that he had taken vaccine for other diseases, so he was not scared.

Shawon's mother Pushpita Sharmin said, "In the school meeting, they asked whether the children had been vaccinated against cholera or not. Those children, who have been received cholera vaccine, are not eligible to receive C-19 vaccine for the time being. It was also confirmed the children were not suffering from any other illness."

However, the programme of coronavirus vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years will start nationwide on August 25. In many countries of the world, children of this age have already been vaccinated against Covid-19. But in our country it is starting now. Children can also be infected with coronavirus and that is why it is important to get vaccinated to protect them from coronavirus.

Earlier, Directorate of Primary Education has informed about five instructions in this regard.

The instructions are: The assistant teachers and head teachers of the school will inform the parents of the students and give the necessary assistance including requesting registration as soon as possible. Students aged 5-11 years who do not have digital birth registration (17 digits), must complete their birth registration and confirm their registration in 'Surakkha' App.

Assistant Upazila Primary Education Officers will undertake the necessary support and supervision activities to ensure vaccination registration of students of schools. Upazila Primary Education Officers will monitor the progress of vaccination registration programme of students of the upazila level under their jurisdiction on a daily basis. If there is any problem, try to solve it and maintain close communication with Upazila Health Officer and related officials.

The Divisional Deputy Director and District Primary Education Officers will supervise the programme with utmost importance and give necessary instructions to complete vaccination registration and vaccination management in their jurisdiction. Along with providing all kinds of support, overall coordination activities will be undertaken.

Recently, the Health Minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the experimental Coronavirus vaccination programme for children aged 5 to 11 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Aug 11.

In that programme, The Health Minister said, "Two crore and twenty lakh students of primary school should be vaccinated. We will need about four crore fourty lakh vaccines for these children. We have already received about three million vaccines. The rest of the vaccines have been confirmed by the US government to be given to us by COVAX," he added.

Mentioning the low risk of children from coronavirus, the Health Minister said, "Children were safe from coronavirus. Some 29,000 people have died due to Covid-19 in the country so far, of which 80 to 85 per cent are above 50 years. The number of youth in this list is very low. And the news of death of anyone between 5 and 11 years has not yet been reported."

Robed Amin, spokesman of the DGHS, said, "Before all of mass vaccination campaign of Covid-19, every time we have conducted an experimental campaign to observe the situation as how it works on people. Like other vaccination campaign, we have administered Covid-19 vaccine to 16 children as experimental basis and still there is no negative report or unwanted issue has been created about the students. All of the students are still doing well said DGHS."



"This vaccine has been specially developed for children. It is very safe. This vaccine is being administered in the United States. Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) has approved the vaccine. Vaccination will begin in full swing from August 25," he added.













