BOU announces date of SSC, HSC exams

SSC on Aug 19, HSC on Sept 23

Published : Friday, 19 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Open University (BOU) SSC examination 2022 will start from August 19. The examination will be held in 275 centers across the country. A total of 51 thousand 228 students will participate in it.
This information was informed in a notice sent from BOU on August 17.
According to the notification, the Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSC) under BOU is going to start from August 19. Where, 32 thousand 860 male and 18 thousand 368 female candidates are expected to participate in this. With the help of the administration, the university authorities have made all kinds of preparations to conduct the examination in a cheating-free environment.
This exam will be held on Friday and Saturday morning and afternoon only. BOU has informed that this exam will be completed on September 16.
Besides, Bangladesh Open University has also announced the HSC exam date 2022. The exam will start from September 23 just after the SSC exam this year. The written exam will continue till October 29.
According to the information in the circular, the HSC practical examination of the Open University will begin on October 30 and end on November 5. November 8 practical test marks to be sent to regional center.


