Friday, 19 August, 2022
Australia, Singapore have tougher digital security laws than BD: Hasan Mahmud

Published : Friday, 19 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Staff Correspondent

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud commented that the laws of Australia and Singapore are more difficult than the Digital Security Act of Bangladesh.
He said this in the speech of the chief guest at a discussion meeting at the Krishibid Institute auditorium in Dhaka on Thursday. Regarding the concerns of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet about the digital security law, the information minister said, "This law is to provide digital security to all the citizens of the country. Those who question our law, I will tell them to look at this law in Australia and Singapore. The laws there have tougher clauses than ours. "
"The currents we talk about, there are similar currents in India and Pakistan. The European Union has enacted framework laws to provide digital security. Member States have made their laws in light of that. They don't talk about them," he added. "Many times without reading or understanding the law, various things are said," the Information Minister said, also added "we are careful not to misuse this law, we are working to ensure that no one is oppressed."
The Minister further said, "When children in Palestine throw stones at Israeli soldiers, they are killed by a rain of bullets in response. And Bangladesh should not only be praised by visiting Rohingya camps, but should go to Myanmar and ensure that their citizens are taken back there. The United Nations Human Rights Council should pay attention to these countries where there are gross violations of human rights."
He also said, 'Zia and his party are the biggest human rights violators in Bangladesh. Ziaur Rahman passed the Indemnity Ordinance into law, ending Bangabandhu's murder trial, rehabilitating the killers. Not only that thousands of army personnel were killed without trial to seize power. And from 2013 to 2015, hundreds of innocent people were burnt to death with petrol bombs in the name of hartal-blockade by BNP and their friend Jamaat."


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
