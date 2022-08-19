CCGP approves six berth operators for CPA at Tk 462cr

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 18: The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved the appointment of six berth operators for Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) at Tk 462 crore.The CCGP chaired by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday gave the approval.

Omar Faruk, Secretary of CPA told the Daily Observer that the appointment of the berth operators will be given within a month.

The CPA has shortlisted a total of six berth operators for appointment for container and containerized cargo handling at the six general cargo berths (GCB) of the country's prime sea port.

The CPA sent the proposal to the Ministry of Shipping for final decision on March 21.

Director Traffic of CPA Enamul Karim told this correspondent that the six operators had been shortlisted from fifteen tenders submitted on January 20, after extension of the dateline for three times.

According to CPA sources, six tenders submitted for appointment as berth operators for container and containerized cargo handling at the six general cargo berths (GCB) had been cancelled after long eight months of submission in August last year following a dispute on the issue.

Sources said that on the last date of submission of tender on February 8, a total of 14 berth operators have submitted their tenders.

All the incumbent berth operators had submitted their tenders again. CPA sources said, the appointment of the existing berth operators had expired on March in 2021. But the CPA management had decided to continue the works by the existing berth operators till the appointment of fresh operators.

The existing six berth operators had been appointed in 2017 for three years period. But the next six operators will be appointed for five years period. The CCGP approved F Q Khan and Bros. at TK 76.95 crore for Jetty 6 for a period of 5 years, Fazle & Sons for Jetty 9 at TK 76.91 crore, Bashir Ahmed for Jetty 10 at Tk 77.08 crore, A & J Traders for Jetty 11 at Tk 77.88 crore, Everest Port Services Limited for Jetty 12 at Tk 77.06 crore and M H Chowdhury Limited for Jetty 13 at Tk 77.04 crore. All the berth operators have been approved for appointment for five years.

Earlier in 2017, F Q Khan and Bros. had been appointed for Jetty 6, Fazle & Sons for Jetty 9, Bashir Ahmed for Jetty 10, A & J Traders for Jetty 11, Everest Enterprises for Jetty 12 and M H Chowdhury Limited for Jetty 13 for a period of three years. Saif PowerTech, a private operator is now handling containers and containerized cargo at the Chattogram Container Terminal (CCT) and New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT), two specialised terminals of the port.

The Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase on August 28 in 2019 approved Saif Powertec Limited as the terminal operator for handing the containers and container-laden cargos at Chattogram Port for six years.

Since the operations of containers and container-laden cargos in the Chattogram Container Terminal area under the Chattogram Port, tender bids were floated following the PPR-2008 under the "Single Stage Two Envelope" method. Then, some four firms purchased the tender documents but only Saif Powertec Limited submitted their bid.















