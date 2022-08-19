Banking Events

Banking Events

NCC Bank Board of Directors paying tribute with a bouquet of flowers on Bangabandhu's portrait at the Head Office Mujib Corner to observe the 47th anniversary of martyrdom of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and others martyred on 15 August. photo: BankSouth Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, Senior Management officials and other officers paying tribute at the Mural of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu corner at the head office of the bank to observe National Mourning Day recently. photo: Bank