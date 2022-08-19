Video
Home Business

Banking Event

SIBL opens 28 agent banking outlets

Published : Friday, 19 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) opened twenty-eight new agent banking outlets through virtual platform at its head office on Wednesday, says a press release.
Dr. Md. Mahbub Ul Alam, Chairman of SIBL, inaugurated the agent outlets as the chief guest while Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, presided over the programme.
Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Additional Managing Director, made the opening statement on the occasion. Head of HRD Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Chief Remittance Officer Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Agent Banking Md. Mashiur Rahman, were also present. Managers of different branches, Agents and local elite also joined the programme virtually.


