

SIBL opens 28 agent banking outlets

Dr. Md. Mahbub Ul Alam, Chairman of SIBL, inaugurated the agent outlets as the chief guest while Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, presided over the programme.

Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Additional Managing Director, made the opening statement on the occasion. Head of HRD Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Chief Remittance Officer Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Agent Banking Md. Mashiur Rahman, were also present. Managers of different branches, Agents and local elite also joined the programme virtually.







