NRBC Bank donates Bus to Dhaka University

Friday, 19 August, 2022, 4:16 AM
Home Business

Published : Friday, 19 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Desk

NRBC Bank donated an air conditioned bus to Teachers-Students of Dhaka University to help them in their research work.  S M Parvez Tamal, Chairman of NRBC Bank handed over the bus to Professor Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University at Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban on Wednesday, says a press release.
Professor Dr. Muhammad Samad, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration)   of Dhaka University, Professor Dr. Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, Chairman of Bangladesh  Security and Exchange Commission (BSEC), Associate Professor Dr. Raad Mozib Lalon, Independent Director of the Bank,  Professor Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan, General Secretary of Dhaka University Teachers Association,  Saddam Hossain, Student Representative of Dhaka University Senate,  Harunur Rashid, DMD and CFO, Major (Retd) Parvez Hossain, Head of Support Services and Branches Division of the Bank were present in the ceremony.   
Professor Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman said, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was killed brutally in this August. We have to embrace the dreams and ideals of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu to build the Nation and turn such grief into strength. This initiative of NRBC Bank will be memorable for the development of the University.
BSEC Chairman Professor Dr. Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam said, it is not possible for the government alone to develop educational and research work of the University. All countries of the world have private sector participation in education and research work. This gift from NRBC Bank will help to develop research work of the University. Development of this university will ensure development of the nation.
NRBC Bank's Chairman S. M Parvez Tamal said, Dhaka University has an integral place in the history of the country. We are proud to stand by Dhaka University. NRBC Bank is always ready to stand by the various needs of this great institution. NRBC Bank donated this 42-seated Modern AC Bus from its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund.



