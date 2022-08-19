Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 August, 2022, 4:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Logistic issues limiting Dhaka- Tehran trade’

Published : Friday, 19 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

TEHRAN, Aug 18:  Gholam-Hossein Shafeie, head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), has said tariff barriers and transportation problems are the main factors that are hindering Iran-Bangladesh trade relations.
Shafeie made the remarks in a meeting with Iran's new Ambassador to Dhaka Mansour Chavoshi in Tehran on Tuesday.
Chavoshi, who has been newly appointed as Iran's envoy in Bangladesh, visited ICCIMA to discuss ways to strengthen trade and increase the volume of trade exchanges between Iran and Bangladesh, before leaving Tehran for his mission.
During the meeting, Shafeie mentioned Bangladesh's acceptable economic growth in recent years and assessed the future economic prospects of the country as positive. He emphasized the need to improve the trade infrastructures of the two countries for the development of mutual cooperation.
The ICCIMA head further pointed to common areas for economic cooperation such as transportation, construction materials such as bitumen and cement, fuel, investment, clothing and textile, agriculture, herbal medicines, and medical devices, saying that the two sides should take all the necessary measures to benefit from these capacities.
According to Shafeie, Bangladesh has established tariff exemption treaties with some countries including the members of the European Union, and therefore, in order to facilitate trade with the Islamic Republic, it is necessary to implement a similar preferential trade agreement that has already been approved by the two countries.
Referring to the recent trip of an Iranian trade delegation to Dhaka to participate in the meeting of the chambers of commerce of the D-8 organization, he said: "This delegation discussed cooperation programs, including the reduction of trade tariffs and the cancellation of business visas among the members of this organization. It was also announced that the next round of the meeting of the D-8 Chambers of Commerce would be held in Tehran, and it was welcomed by other chambers."
"One of the measures that the ICCIMA has had on its agenda was the formation of a joint Iran-Bangladesh trade committee, which fortunately was approved by the chamber's board of directors this week, and this committee will be formed soon," he announced.
Chavoshi for his part emphasized the importance of Iran-Bangladesh relations and pointed to the great advantages that Iran can benefit from cooperation with this country.
"One of the positive factors in cooperation with Bangladesh is the fact that the people of this country have a very good attitude towards Iranian goods and the country's businessmen, and this can be built upon to strengthen and develop relations between the two countries," the envoy said.     -Teheran Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
SIBL opens 28 agent banking outlets
NRBC Bank donates Bus to Dhaka University
Chinese tech giant Tencent revenue falls for first time
Federal Reserve says more US rate hikes coming
‘Logistic issues limiting Dhaka- Tehran trade’
Bangladesh PM gives green signal for CEPA with India
BARVIDA observes National Mourning Day


Latest News
None can assume power thru intrigue, killing: Quader
Death toll from Kushtia filling station fire rises to 4
Zelensky says Erdogan visit is 'powerful message of support'
BNP to sit for dialogue as per Bachelet's advice if Khaleda released
Zelenskyy, Guterres meet Erdogan in Lviv
Rajapaksa to 'return' to SL on August 24
Salman Rushdie's attacker says he acted alone
Flood death toll rises to 140
Dengue numbers keep rising: 93 new cases reported
Hindus celebrate Janmashtami in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Where have all the captchas gone?
An effective solution for earning foreign currency
Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder hands over a cheque
Kuakata hotel, eatery owners go on indefinite strike over raids
Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited organized a doa mahfil
Occupational safety mechanisms missing in most work places
Trafficking of Rohingya girls a predictable consequence of genocide
16 killed, 36 missing in China flood
Social awareness tocombat suicide
Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 runs in first ODI
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft