

BARVIDA observes National Mourning Day

BARVIDA President Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, Secretary General Mohammed Shahidul Islam and its Former President Abdul Haque spoke on the occasion.

The BARVIDA leaders paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and discussed on his visionary economic approach. They mentioned that Bangabandhu emphasized on ensuring peoples welfare through their overall development, and which is very relevant towards the journey for graduating a developing country.

The Business leaders expressed their gratitude to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and added that, more than 900 members of BARVIDA could run their business and contribute to the national economy because of having an independent country.

The BARVIDA Leaders expressed their bold commitment to build a dynamic and science-minded nation along with the young generation by completing the unfulfilled dreams of Bangabandhu.

later the meeting offered doa seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and his family members assassinated on 15 August 1975.

BARVIDA Vice President 1 Aslam Serniabath, Joint Secretary General Belal Uddin Chowdhury, Treasurer Mohammad Anisur Rahman, Organizing Secretary Dr. Habibur Rahman Khan, Publication & Publicity Secretary Md. Jashim Uddin and the Executive Members Mohd. Saiful Islam (Somrat), Mr. Ziaul Islam Zia, A.B. Siddik (Abu), Abu Hossain Bhuiya (Ranu), Md. Raihan Azad (Tito), Md. Golam Rabbani (Shanto), Md. Labu Miah Haji Rubel and Punom Sharmin Jhilmil, among others, attended the program. A large number of general members also joined the event.











