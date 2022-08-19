Video
Friday, 19 August, 2022
Business

Stolen phones from Hyderabad reach Nepal, BD

Published : Friday, 19 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

HYDERABAD, Aug 18: Stolen mobile phones from the city are now reaching Bangladesh, Nepal and even Thailand and are being sold there as second hand gadgets.
A multi-layer syndicate is operating from the city and on a regular basis, local buyers of stolen gadgets are selling those to dealers who smuggle it to these countries.
"Offenders sell the gadget to local purchasers of stolen mobile phones, who sell it to dealers in other States and some persons from Bangladesh or Nepal come and buy those from them through their agents.
The International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number is tampered with before being sold," a Hyderabad City Police official said.
The police, during recent investigations, found that dealers from Nepal and Bangladesh often visit West Bengal to purchase stolen mobile phones.
"The gadgets are resold in our neighbouring countries as second hand gadgets. A few dealers visit Mumbai too, from where they purchased these gadgets and smuggle it to their country to be put on sale," the official said.
The police say tracking stolen mobile phones is a regular task in the State and several mobile phones that were misplaced by owners are tracked and handed back to them. However, mobile phones that are stolen by professional thieves are hard to recover if they are sold to stolen phone dealers.
"Once the mobile phone is smuggled out of the State, then it is difficult to track and recover it. Otherwise we have been able to recover stolen phones," the official said.
Mobile phones are usually stolen by pickpockets in trains, buses, crowded places and during big processions or political gatherings.
"There are small thieves who report to their gang leaders. The leaders are in touch with persons who purchase stolen items and deal with them directly," officials said.
The police, however, are focusing on arresting those who purchase stolen goods. "If local stolen property dealers are punished, the chain will be broken to a major extent. Local thieves will find it difficult to dispose the gadgets," another official said.    -Telangana Today


