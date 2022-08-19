Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 August, 2022, 4:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ViewSonic makes BD debut launching display products

Published : Friday, 19 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Desk

ViewSonic, a globally reputed brand known for its outstanding visual solutions recently made its debut in the metaverse by virtually launching its latest gaming monitors and display products in Bangladesh.
The launch event was headlined by the new Viewsonic Elite series premium gaming monitors, which features an expansive 32-inch pixel-dense 4k UHD screen with Quantum Dot Technology and a hyper-responsive 150Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth gameplay.
The Elite XG251G gaming monitor boasts of a sleek 25-inch full HD IPS panel featuring a pro-level 360Hz refresh rate along with VESA DisplayHDR 400, says a press release.
Also, part of the launch was the more budget friendly Viewsonic OMNI series gaming monitors. The XG2431 Gaming Monitor features a 24-inch ultra-smooth 240Hz full HD fast-IPS display with VESA DisplayHDR 400. The XG2705 Gaming Monitor brings with it a 27-inch full HD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate.
The VX2405-P-MHD Gaming Monitor features a 24-inch full HD IPS display and a rapid 144Hz refresh rate. The VX3418-2KPC Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor features a stunning, 34-inch 21:9 ultrawide display with a rapid 144Hz refresh rate and a 1500R curved screen for immersive visuals.      
The event saw over 40 popular influencers which included game streamers and tech reviewers from South Asia including countries like Bangladesh, Myanmar and Sri Lanka taking part through their virtual characters which are set to be released as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to each invitee.
Bangladeshi influencer Ifthekar 'The Chotobhai' Rafsan hosted the event virtually through his metaverse character with special attendees from Viewsonic, Darren Low (Country Manager for all emerging markets), James Tsao (Senior Sales Manager for Bangladesh, Pakistan, Cambodia & Philippines) & Golam Kibrea (Account Manager for Bangladesh) taking part as their metaverse counterparts.     
Darren Low, Country Manager for all emerging markets at ViewSonic, said, "We are very excited to enter the metaverse space and showcase ViewSonic's commitment to engaging the latest technology. We strive to provide opportunities for our consumers to enhance their viewing experiences and lifestyles through our products."
The ViewSonic products unveiled in the metaverse launch are available from August 2022 at all leading computer stores around Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
SIBL opens 28 agent banking outlets
NRBC Bank donates Bus to Dhaka University
Chinese tech giant Tencent revenue falls for first time
Federal Reserve says more US rate hikes coming
‘Logistic issues limiting Dhaka- Tehran trade’
Bangladesh PM gives green signal for CEPA with India
BARVIDA observes National Mourning Day


Latest News
None can assume power thru intrigue, killing: Quader
Death toll from Kushtia filling station fire rises to 4
Zelensky says Erdogan visit is 'powerful message of support'
BNP to sit for dialogue as per Bachelet's advice if Khaleda released
Zelenskyy, Guterres meet Erdogan in Lviv
Rajapaksa to 'return' to SL on August 24
Salman Rushdie's attacker says he acted alone
Flood death toll rises to 140
Dengue numbers keep rising: 93 new cases reported
Hindus celebrate Janmashtami in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Where have all the captchas gone?
An effective solution for earning foreign currency
Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder hands over a cheque
Kuakata hotel, eatery owners go on indefinite strike over raids
Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited organized a doa mahfil
Occupational safety mechanisms missing in most work places
Trafficking of Rohingya girls a predictable consequence of genocide
16 killed, 36 missing in China flood
Social awareness tocombat suicide
Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 runs in first ODI
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft