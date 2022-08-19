ViewSonic makes BD debut launching display products

ViewSonic, a globally reputed brand known for its outstanding visual solutions recently made its debut in the metaverse by virtually launching its latest gaming monitors and display products in Bangladesh.

The launch event was headlined by the new Viewsonic Elite series premium gaming monitors, which features an expansive 32-inch pixel-dense 4k UHD screen with Quantum Dot Technology and a hyper-responsive 150Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth gameplay.

The Elite XG251G gaming monitor boasts of a sleek 25-inch full HD IPS panel featuring a pro-level 360Hz refresh rate along with VESA DisplayHDR 400, says a press release.

Also, part of the launch was the more budget friendly Viewsonic OMNI series gaming monitors. The XG2431 Gaming Monitor features a 24-inch ultra-smooth 240Hz full HD fast-IPS display with VESA DisplayHDR 400. The XG2705 Gaming Monitor brings with it a 27-inch full HD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The VX2405-P-MHD Gaming Monitor features a 24-inch full HD IPS display and a rapid 144Hz refresh rate. The VX3418-2KPC Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor features a stunning, 34-inch 21:9 ultrawide display with a rapid 144Hz refresh rate and a 1500R curved screen for immersive visuals.

The event saw over 40 popular influencers which included game streamers and tech reviewers from South Asia including countries like Bangladesh, Myanmar and Sri Lanka taking part through their virtual characters which are set to be released as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to each invitee.

Bangladeshi influencer Ifthekar 'The Chotobhai' Rafsan hosted the event virtually through his metaverse character with special attendees from Viewsonic, Darren Low (Country Manager for all emerging markets), James Tsao (Senior Sales Manager for Bangladesh, Pakistan, Cambodia & Philippines) & Golam Kibrea (Account Manager for Bangladesh) taking part as their metaverse counterparts.

Darren Low, Country Manager for all emerging markets at ViewSonic, said, "We are very excited to enter the metaverse space and showcase ViewSonic's commitment to engaging the latest technology. We strive to provide opportunities for our consumers to enhance their viewing experiences and lifestyles through our products."

The ViewSonic products unveiled in the metaverse launch are available from August 2022 at all leading computer stores around Bangladesh.





