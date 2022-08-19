

Padma Bank launches loan for automobile purchase

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Padma Bank Ltd. Tarek Reaz Khan was present as the chief guest on the occasion, says a press release.

Dr. Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, Chairman of Padma Bank presided the launching program, Also BARVIDA (Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association) President Md. Habib Ullah Dawn graced the event as special guest.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Padma Bank Tarek Reaz Khan said, "Padma Bank has always come forward with the latest services and facilities to meet the needs of the customers. Auto loans are no exception. We will serve our customers within the shortest possible time and in a hassle-free manner. And we are a little different from everyone else because Padma is also giving loans in the case of old used cars. He also requested customers to come to Padma Bank, learn about our services and be by our side with all their support".

BARVIDA's President Md. Habib Ullah Dawn said, "I thank Padma Bank's youth-oriented Board of Directors as well as talented workforce for launching such an exceptional loan service. With their diligent efforts, many middle-class families will be able to make their dream of buying a car come true". He also said, "We will work on making the relationship between BARVIDA and Padma Bank more fruitful for the customers in the future".

Other special features of Padma Bank Auto Loan are competitive and affordable interest rates, fastest possible funding, simple documentation, and the opportunity to choose your dream car from multiple listed auto dealers.

Two Deputy Managing Directors of Padma Bank Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury and Zabed Amin, Senior Management Team, Retail & SME Head Rokibul Hasan Chowdhury, Managers of 11 branches in Dhaka and members of BARVIDA were also present in the ceremony.

With the launching Padma Bank Limited has made it easy to get an auto loan. Not only for new or reconditioned cars, but also, Padma Bank offers loan facilities for buying used or second hand cars. A loan of 50% of the buying price of the vehicle or a maximum amount of Taka 40 Lakh is available. Customers can now afford their dream car with Padma Bank Auto Loan.









