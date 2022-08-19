Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 August, 2022, 4:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Padma Bank launches loan for automobile purchase

Published : Friday, 19 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Business Desk

Padma Bank launches loan for automobile purchase

Padma Bank launches loan for automobile purchase

Padma Bank Limited has officially launched Auto Loan at a ceremony held at the Gulshan Club, Dhaka on Wednesday, 17th following proper hygiene rules.
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Padma Bank Ltd. Tarek Reaz Khan was present as the chief guest on the occasion, says a press release.
Dr. Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, Chairman of Padma Bank presided the launching program, Also BARVIDA (Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association) President Md. Habib Ullah Dawn graced the event as special guest.
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Padma Bank Tarek Reaz Khan said, "Padma Bank has always come forward with the latest services and facilities to meet the needs of the customers. Auto loans are no exception. We will serve our customers within the shortest possible time and in a hassle-free manner. And we are a little different from everyone else because Padma is also giving loans in the case of old used cars. He also requested customers to come to Padma Bank, learn about our services and be by our side with all their support".
BARVIDA's President Md. Habib Ullah Dawn said, "I thank Padma Bank's youth-oriented Board of Directors as well as talented workforce for launching such an exceptional loan service. With their diligent efforts, many middle-class families will be able to make their dream of buying a car come true". He also said, "We will work on making the relationship between BARVIDA and Padma Bank more fruitful for the customers in the future".
Other special features of Padma Bank Auto Loan are competitive and affordable interest rates, fastest possible funding, simple documentation, and the opportunity to choose your dream car from multiple listed auto dealers.
Two Deputy Managing Directors of Padma Bank Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury and Zabed Amin, Senior Management Team, Retail & SME Head Rokibul Hasan Chowdhury, Managers of 11 branches in Dhaka and members of BARVIDA were also present in the ceremony.
With the launching Padma Bank Limited has made it easy to get an auto loan. Not only for new or reconditioned cars, but also, Padma Bank offers loan facilities for buying used or second hand cars. A loan of 50% of the buying price of the vehicle or a maximum amount of Taka 40 Lakh is available. Customers can now afford their dream car with Padma Bank Auto Loan.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
SIBL opens 28 agent banking outlets
NRBC Bank donates Bus to Dhaka University
Chinese tech giant Tencent revenue falls for first time
Federal Reserve says more US rate hikes coming
‘Logistic issues limiting Dhaka- Tehran trade’
Bangladesh PM gives green signal for CEPA with India
BARVIDA observes National Mourning Day


Latest News
None can assume power thru intrigue, killing: Quader
Death toll from Kushtia filling station fire rises to 4
Zelensky says Erdogan visit is 'powerful message of support'
BNP to sit for dialogue as per Bachelet's advice if Khaleda released
Zelenskyy, Guterres meet Erdogan in Lviv
Rajapaksa to 'return' to SL on August 24
Salman Rushdie's attacker says he acted alone
Flood death toll rises to 140
Dengue numbers keep rising: 93 new cases reported
Hindus celebrate Janmashtami in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Where have all the captchas gone?
An effective solution for earning foreign currency
Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder hands over a cheque
Kuakata hotel, eatery owners go on indefinite strike over raids
Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited organized a doa mahfil
Occupational safety mechanisms missing in most work places
Trafficking of Rohingya girls a predictable consequence of genocide
16 killed, 36 missing in China flood
Social awareness tocombat suicide
Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 runs in first ODI
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft